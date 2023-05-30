Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

