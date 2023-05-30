Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCW opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.