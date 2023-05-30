Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIRG. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Airgain Trading Up 0.2 %

Airgain stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth $74,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

