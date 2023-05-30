Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,340,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,935,000 after buying an additional 500,875 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 237,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

