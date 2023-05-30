Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Allakos were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 258.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allakos by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $398.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

