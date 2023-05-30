AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

