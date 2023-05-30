Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,754,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $764,312,000 after buying an additional 348,883 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

