Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.