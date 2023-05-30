Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

