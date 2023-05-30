Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,754,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,883 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

