Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,107 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

