Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $44,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

