American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Software were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in American Software by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141,882 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in American Software by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

