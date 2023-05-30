American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

