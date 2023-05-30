Analyzing Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) & Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -10.32% -10.02% Rallybio N/A -45.99% -43.28%

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rallybio has a beta of -2.06, suggesting that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

59.7% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Rallybio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.54 million ($0.12) -104.17 Rallybio N/A N/A -$66.65 million ($2.06) -3.08

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rallybio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rallybio has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 234.65%. Given Rallybio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rallybio is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Rallybio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

