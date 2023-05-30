ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 4.3 %

ANSS opened at $319.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

