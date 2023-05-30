Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

