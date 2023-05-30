Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,076,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $48,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

