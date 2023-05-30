Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.24. 580,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 435,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $133,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

