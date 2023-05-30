Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $185.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

