AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

AXS stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.