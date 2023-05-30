AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 56.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $12,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

