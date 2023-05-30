Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Baidu by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Baidu Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

