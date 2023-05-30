Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 762,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,222 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,532,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 206,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 95,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

BKR opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

