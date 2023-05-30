Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.