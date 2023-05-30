Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Trading Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 18.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Stock Down 18.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRXV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.