Bentley Systems (BSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2023 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

5/10/2023 – Bentley Systems was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

5/10/2023 – Bentley Systems was upgraded by analysts at Griffin Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Bentley Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00.

5/10/2023 – Bentley Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00.

5/10/2023 – Bentley Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $51.00.

5/10/2023 – Bentley Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Get Bentley Systems Incorporated alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,513 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.