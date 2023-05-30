Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

