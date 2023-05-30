BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 365.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 491,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 331,722 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 774,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 86,461 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.