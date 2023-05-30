BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 99,243 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $128,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.



BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.



