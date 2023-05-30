Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,919 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.6 %

PD stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,297. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.