Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $496.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.14 and its 200-day moving average is $367.03. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $505.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

