Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLT opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $251.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

