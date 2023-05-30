Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock valued at $632,325,601. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.