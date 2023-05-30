Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 187,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

