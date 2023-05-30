Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $230.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.59 and its 200 day moving average is $225.98. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

