Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,986,000 after acquiring an additional 230,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

