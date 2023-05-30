Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

