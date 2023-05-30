Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Duluth were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 282.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DLTH opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.45 million, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Duluth had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

