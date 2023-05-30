Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 195,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.6 %

ADPT stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

