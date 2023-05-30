Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ePlus were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after buying an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 48.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Stock Up 2.3 %

About ePlus

ePlus stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

