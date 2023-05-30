Blair William & Co. IL Has $383,000 Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

