Blair William & Co. IL Has $396,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

