Blair William & Co. IL Has $409,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Match Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

