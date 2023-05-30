Blair William & Co. IL Has $421,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

