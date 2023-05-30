Blair William & Co. IL Has $429,000 Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

