Blair William & Co. IL Has $445,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

