Blair William & Co. IL Has $445,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 790.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

SYNH stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

