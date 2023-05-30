Blair William & Co. IL Has $474,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,550. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

