Blair William & Co. IL Has $477,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 417,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

